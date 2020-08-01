Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 261,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Federated Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 21,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Federated Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

