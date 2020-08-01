Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GATX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GATX by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GATX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $60.99 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 4.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

