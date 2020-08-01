Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after purchasing an additional 429,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

