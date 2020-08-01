Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

