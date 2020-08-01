Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $856,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $10,455,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

