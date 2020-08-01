Cwm LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after acquiring an additional 193,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,488,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after buying an additional 139,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,470,000.

VFH opened at $58.91 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

