Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE SXT opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

