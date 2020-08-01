Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 249.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 936.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.