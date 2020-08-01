Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.27.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

