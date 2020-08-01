Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $797,000 Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 96.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cabot by 42.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

