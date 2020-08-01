Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $62,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

