Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 695.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

PKG stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

