Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,095,000 after purchasing an additional 189,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408,711 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,405,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,978,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

