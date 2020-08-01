Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.