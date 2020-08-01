Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

