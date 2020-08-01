Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,762,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 34.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,181 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $8,281,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

