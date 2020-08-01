Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,107,000 after buying an additional 538,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,748,000 after buying an additional 106,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

