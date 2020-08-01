Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.60 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

