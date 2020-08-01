Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $872,000 Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,692,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

CNO stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.