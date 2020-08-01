Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $878,000 Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 332.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

