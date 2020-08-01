Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $8.27 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

