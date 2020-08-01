Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,201,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.65. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

