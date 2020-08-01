Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,927 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

HOMB stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

