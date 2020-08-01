Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.