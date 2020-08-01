TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

