F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. F.N.B. Corp has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

