New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.11 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.