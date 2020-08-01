Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 239 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,233,000 after purchasing an additional 156,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

