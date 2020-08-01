Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 38,087 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

HP stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

