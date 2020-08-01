Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,931,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Chemours by 58.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,029,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 381,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

