Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,324 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after buying an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,365,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 1,222,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

