Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

HAIN opened at $33.98 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

