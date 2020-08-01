Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.