Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $944,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 460,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $24,576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

