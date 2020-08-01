Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Agilysys worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 669,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 570.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 196.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

