New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,900 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter.

TPH opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

