New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,308 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 52.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 462,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $8.02 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

