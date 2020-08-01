New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $922,000 Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AZZ worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AZZ by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.45. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.83 per share, for a total transaction of $169,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

