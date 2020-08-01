New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

