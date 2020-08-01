New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 8,440.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Raymond James cut PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.