New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 32,917 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.