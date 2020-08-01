Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INN opened at $5.18 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

