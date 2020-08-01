New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.28% of Caleres worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 746,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 233.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 299,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 166.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 441,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 276,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:CAL opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.91 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

