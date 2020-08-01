Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.15 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

