OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 107.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 744.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 369,713 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

