Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Kraton worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kraton in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kraton Corp has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

