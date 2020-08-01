New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 22,100 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sabre by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sabre by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

