55,500 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

