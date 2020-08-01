R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -683.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.53.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,842 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

