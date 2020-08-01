Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.71.

R stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

